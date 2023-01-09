The new "Bachelor" Zach Shallcross. Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

If you're the kind of "Bachelor" fan who also loves to root for your home town, then the new season debuting Jan. 23 is tailor-made for you.

Driving the news: The Nashville area is home to two of the 30 contestants on the upcoming season.

The women will be trying to win over Zach Shallcross, who was previously a contestant on Gabby and Rachel's shared season of "The Bachelorette."

Details: Bailey, 27, is an executive recruiter. She describes herself as "the perfect combination of loving and loyal."

The executive recruiter gig may be temporary because Bailey wants to be a professional skydiver.

She also likes her margaritas "spicy" and named her dog Charlie after Charlie Brown.

Yes, but: Nashville's hopes of a winning contestant don't just hinge on Bailey. There's also Christina, a 26-year-old content creator who is ready for her perfect fairytale love story.

In her pursuit of romance, Christina has to factor in her 5-year-old daughter Blakely.

Christina would like to learn how to hula dance, and her favorite sport is CrossFit. She also considers herself a grandmother to her daughter's pet turtle.

Also: We can't technically claim Mercedes, since she's from Iowa, but she did describe herself as loving "a night out on the town in Nashville."

📺 Watch: The show starts at 7pm Jan. 23 on ABC.

Learn more about Bailey, Christina and all of this season's contestants.