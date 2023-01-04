Former Cooper adviser supports Wiltshire campaign

A former top aide to Mayor John Cooper is co-hosting a fundraiser for the mayoral campaign of likely rival Matt Wiltshire.

Details: Kevin Crumbo served as the city's finance director during the first two years of Cooper's tenure.

Crumbo and his wife Katie are among the co-hosts for a fundraiser on Feb. 8. The event will be hosted by prominent real estate executive Shirley Zeitlin.

Why it matters: Crumbo's support shows Wiltshire, the former economic development and affordable housing official, is gaining traction among the city's influential donor class and business community.

Wiltshire's campaign has not had to file a fundraising disclosure yet. However, he said in a press release last July that his campaign raised $351,000 in its first month.

Crumbo's support of Wiltshire also serves as a reminder of Cooper's struggles with staffing turnover.

What he's saying: Crumbo tells Axios that he worked closely with Wiltshire on financial issues related to the Metro Development and Housing Agency.

"He was just a tremendous asset and help," Crumbo says, adding that he has not spoken with Cooper.

The other side: Cooper supporter Robert Davidson tells Axios that the mayor "doesn’t hire yes men and always prioritizes expertise over political support. I’m surprised to see Kevin backing one of the bureaucrats responsible for the mess Cooper’s had to clean up over the past three years."

Flashback: Crumbo left the administration in 2021 during a wave of departures. Cooper has had two legal directors, three top communications advisers and two finance directors.

Staffing turnover was so problematic in 2021 that Cooper had difficulties appointing people to serve on city boards. The administration has been steadied over the last year since the addition of top aides Sam Wilcox and TJ Ducklo and the promotion of Jennifer Rasmussen-Sagan.

Zoom out: Cooper has not announced if he will run for re-election, but the expectation is that he will.