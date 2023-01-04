1 hour ago - Business

Exterior changes pitched for Exit/In

A photo of Exit/In from across the street in 1980. Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

AJ Capital Partners plans to change the exterior paint color of the Exit/In music venue from black to white, according to documents filed with the city.

Driving the news: Because Exit/In has preservation protections, the company needed approval from the Metro Historic Zoning Commission.

Details: In addition to the white exterior, AJ Capital Partners plans to add a mansard roof overhang to the front-left side of the building facing Elliston Place and a painted sign over the entrance.

Flashback: The building exterior was previously painted white and had a mansard roof, which is an awning-like overhang.

  • AJ Capital Partners executives have said they support historic preservation protections for the building.

The latest: Longtime operators Chris and Telisha Cobb held their last concerts at the venue in November. The Cobbs repeatedly tried to buy the building.

  • There is currently a federal trademark dispute between AJ Capital Partners and the Cobbs over the use of the name Exit/In.
