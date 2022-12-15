2 hours ago - Things to Do

Wrap up your shopping at BNA

Adam Tamburin
Nashville International Airport is looking out for procrastinating holiday shoppers this year by offering travelers free gift wrapping in the terminal.

State of play: Volunteers will be on hand to primp your packages Friday from 9am-1pm in the A/B gates area.

  • They'll be back Dec. 22, when wrappers will be stationed past security at the A/B gates 9am-12pm and at the C/D gates from 9am-3pm.

Between the lines: The TSA recommends against wrapping your gifts before they go through security because they might need to be unwrapped for a safety check.

Our take: We're all about efficiency, so we'd consider killing two birds with one stone by buying a Tennessee-specific souvenir at one of the many locally themed airport gift shops and then swinging by to get it wrapped.

