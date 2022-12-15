Nashville International Airport is looking out for procrastinating holiday shoppers this year by offering travelers free gift wrapping in the terminal.

State of play: Volunteers will be on hand to primp your packages Friday from 9am-1pm in the A/B gates area.

They'll be back Dec. 22, when wrappers will be stationed past security at the A/B gates 9am-12pm and at the C/D gates from 9am-3pm.

Between the lines: The TSA recommends against wrapping your gifts before they go through security because they might need to be unwrapped for a safety check.

Our take: We're all about efficiency, so we'd consider killing two birds with one stone by buying a Tennessee-specific souvenir at one of the many locally themed airport gift shops and then swinging by to get it wrapped.