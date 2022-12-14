Nashville will try out dockless e-bikes
Dockless electric bikes arrived in neighborhoods around downtown Tuesday as part of a trial run by the city.
Why it matters: The success of the new pilot program between Metro and its partners Bird, Lime and Spin will determine whether e-bikes are allowed to expand.
- Unlike electric scooters, which in 2018 proliferated downtown without much government regulation, this time the city is stepping in on the front end.
Of note: The downtown tourist district is not included in the first phase, and there are just 75 e-bikes on the streets to start.
- Here's a map of where e-bikes will be allowed.
How it works: While there won't be docks, the city is installing bike racks to encourage riders to responsibly drop off their rentals.
- The e-bike companies will use geofencing to make sure riders stay within the designated zones. E-bikes, which are battery operated to help riders pedal, are rented using smartphones.
Flashback: The city boards overseeing parks and greenways debated last year whether to allow e-bikes on trails.
- The result of that discussion was a request for proposals for a possible contractor to provide docks at certain parks.
