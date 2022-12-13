Throw out your eggnog. Another seasonal beverage is back in stores.

Yazoo Brewing Company is reviving its Goo Goo Ale, which blends beer with the taste of the quintessential Nashville dessert.

State of play: The Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates the flavors of a classic Goo Goo Cluster, is available for a limited time in local stores, such as Kroger and Twice Daily, as well as the Yazoo taproom in Madison.

Zoom in: Yazoo makes the magic happen by steeping a dark ale in the fermenter with vanilla beans, peanut butter powder and cacao nibs.

A six-pack of Goo Goo Ale costs $9.99.

Flashback: A pair of local candymakers created the Goo Goo Cluster in 1912 — it's known as America's first-ever combination candy bar. The company of the same name describes it as a "roundish mound" of caramel, marshmallow nougat and peanuts covered in milk chocolate.

Goo Goo first teamed up with Yazoo for the specialty beer in 2020.

Help us: We tried to track down the Goo Goo Ale at a couple of stores Monday and couldn't find any.