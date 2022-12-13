Yazoo Brewing Company is reviving its Goo Goo Ale
Throw out your eggnog. Another seasonal beverage is back in stores.
- Yazoo Brewing Company is reviving its Goo Goo Ale, which blends beer with the taste of the quintessential Nashville dessert.
State of play: The Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates the flavors of a classic Goo Goo Cluster, is available for a limited time in local stores, such as Kroger and Twice Daily, as well as the Yazoo taproom in Madison.
Zoom in: Yazoo makes the magic happen by steeping a dark ale in the fermenter with vanilla beans, peanut butter powder and cacao nibs.
- A six-pack of Goo Goo Ale costs $9.99.
Flashback: A pair of local candymakers created the Goo Goo Cluster in 1912 — it's known as America's first-ever combination candy bar. The company of the same name describes it as a "roundish mound" of caramel, marshmallow nougat and peanuts covered in milk chocolate.
- Goo Goo first teamed up with Yazoo for the specialty beer in 2020.
Help us: We tried to track down the Goo Goo Ale at a couple of stores Monday and couldn't find any.
- If you spot it around town, let us know by emailing [email protected]
