2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Yazoo Brewing Company is reviving its Goo Goo Ale

Adam Tamburin

Photo: Phillip Fryman

Throw out your eggnog. Another seasonal beverage is back in stores.

  • Yazoo Brewing Company is reviving its Goo Goo Ale, which blends beer with the taste of the quintessential Nashville dessert.

State of play: The Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates the flavors of a classic Goo Goo Cluster, is available for a limited time in local stores, such as Kroger and Twice Daily, as well as the Yazoo taproom in Madison.

Zoom in: Yazoo makes the magic happen by steeping a dark ale in the fermenter with vanilla beans, peanut butter powder and cacao nibs.

  • A six-pack of Goo Goo Ale costs $9.99.

Flashback: A pair of local candymakers created the Goo Goo Cluster in 1912 — it's known as America's first-ever combination candy bar. The company of the same name describes it as a "roundish mound" of caramel, marshmallow nougat and peanuts covered in milk chocolate.

  • Goo Goo first teamed up with Yazoo for the specialty beer in 2020.

Help us: We tried to track down the Goo Goo Ale at a couple of stores Monday and couldn't find any.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more