Researchers zero in on Tennessee's I-24 to study traffic jams

New technology launched last month that could make a four-mile stretch of Interstate 24 in Middle Tennessee "the most studied freeway on Earth," according to a Vanderbilt University engineer who is an expert in traffic jams.

Equipment has been installed along I-24 as part of the project.

Why it matters: The area, dubbed I-24 MOTION, will give researchers unprecedented insight into traffic and could steer different efforts to make our commutes a little less painful.

"This thing is like an MRI, when the rest of the world is looking at traffic with an X-ray," Vanderbilt engineer Dan Work tells Axios.

"It allows us to understand so much more about how human driving behavior can generate traffic jams."

Zoom in: About 300 pole-mounted sensors were installed along the area on I-24, known as the testbed, to generate anonymous traffic data. The testbed will allow researchers to understand how cars move through traffic with fine-point accuracy that is unavailable elsewhere.

Work says one of the early areas of interest is "phantom traffic jams," when individual driver errors snowball until traffic is reduced to a glacial stop-and-go.

Driving the news: The first research project using the testbed took place last month, with support from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. departments of transportation and energy. It was led by a coalition of research institutions and agencies including Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Nissan North America was among multiple manufacturers that participated.

Researchers deployed nearly 100 Nissan vehicles with AI technology that adjusts cruise control speeds based on surrounding traffic.

Vehicle trajectory data drawn from the testbed will help measure if those cars have a ripple effect that helps ease traffic on a broader scale.

The intrigue: Work says the first study represents “the tip of the iceberg.”

He says the testbed’s highly detailed, real-world data on the ways individual drivers move within traffic is a pioneering development that makes Nashville the epicenter of world-class research in this field.

"It's basically going to help shed new insights into the nature of traffic jams that will eventually lead to better technologies to manage it."

What they're saying: "When it comes to transportation and mobility in Tennessee, we are at a critical juncture," deputy governor and TDOT commissioner Butch Eley said in a statement.

"We are confident that this project and others like it will further strengthen Tennessee's reputation for being a hub of automotive excellence."

The bottom line: "I'm pumped," Work says.