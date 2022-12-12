Brenda Lee performing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2015. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF

It's that time of the year again: Amazon packages pile up on front porches, peppermint mochas return to coffee shop menus and Brenda Lee storms the Billboard charts.

Driving the news: Lee's 1958 recording of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was No. 3 on last week's Billboard Hot 100 songs list.

Little Miss Dynamite, who lives in Nashville, also celebrated her 78th birthday yesterday.

Catch up quick: For many years Lee was the only female singer to be inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

That changed earlier this year when fellow icon Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock Hall.

Lee also had big success with songs including "Sweet Nothin's" and "I'm Sorry."

What she's saying: In an interview with the New York Post last year Lee recounted her first impression of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which she recorded with producer Owen Bradley, another country hall-of-famer.