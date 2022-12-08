Unseasonably warm weather this week is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Nashville and around the globe.

Driving the news: The average temperature in Nashville during meteorological winter, from December to February, has increased by 4.1°F since 1970, according to NOAA data analyzed by the climate research group Climate Central.

And the coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Nashville each year has risen by about 14° since 1970, Climate Central found.

Why it matters: The new analysis shows the impact of climate change on local weather conditions.

Scientists say warmer winter temperatures can create conditions that make severe storms more likely.

Rising temperatures also impact energy costs, water supplies and agriculture.

State of play: Thursday's temperature in Nashville is expected to be above the average for Dec. 8. The forecasted high is 61° with a low of 56°

The average high, meanwhile, for Dec. 8 is 54° and the average low is 34°, according to National Weather Service data.

Zoom out: Five of Tennessee's 11 warmest winters have happened in the last 10 years, per NOAA.

The big picture: The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet as a result of human-caused climate change, so Arctic air pushing into the U.S. isn't as cold as it used to be.