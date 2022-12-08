53 mins ago - News

Data trends show Nashville winters getting warmer

Adam Tamburin
A chart showing winter temperatures in Nashville overtime, with a trend line showing a steady increase.

Image: Courtesy of Climate Central

Unseasonably warm weather this week is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Nashville and around the globe.

Driving the news: The average temperature in Nashville during meteorological winter, from December to February, has increased by 4.1°F since 1970, according to NOAA data analyzed by the climate research group Climate Central.

  • And the coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Nashville each year has risen by about 14° since 1970, Climate Central found.

Why it matters: The new analysis shows the impact of climate change on local weather conditions.

  • Scientists say warmer winter temperatures can create conditions that make severe storms more likely.
  • Rising temperatures also impact energy costs, water supplies and agriculture.

State of play: Thursday's temperature in Nashville is expected to be above the average for Dec. 8. The forecasted high is 61° with a low of 56°

  • The average high, meanwhile, for Dec. 8 is 54° and the average low is 34°, according to National Weather Service data.

Zoom out: Five of Tennessee's 11 warmest winters have happened in the last 10 years, per NOAA.

The big picture: The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet as a result of human-caused climate change, so Arctic air pushing into the U.S. isn't as cold as it used to be.

