Data trends show Nashville winters getting warmer
Unseasonably warm weather this week is in line with long-term trends that show temperatures getting progressively warmer in Nashville and around the globe.
Driving the news: The average temperature in Nashville during meteorological winter, from December to February, has increased by 4.1°F since 1970, according to NOAA data analyzed by the climate research group Climate Central.
- And the coldest days are significantly less cold. The lowest temperature logged in Nashville each year has risen by about 14° since 1970, Climate Central found.
Why it matters: The new analysis shows the impact of climate change on local weather conditions.
- Scientists say warmer winter temperatures can create conditions that make severe storms more likely.
- Rising temperatures also impact energy costs, water supplies and agriculture.
State of play: Thursday's temperature in Nashville is expected to be above the average for Dec. 8. The forecasted high is 61° with a low of 56°
- The average high, meanwhile, for Dec. 8 is 54° and the average low is 34°, according to National Weather Service data.
Zoom out: Five of Tennessee's 11 warmest winters have happened in the last 10 years, per NOAA.
The big picture: The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet as a result of human-caused climate change, so Arctic air pushing into the U.S. isn't as cold as it used to be.
