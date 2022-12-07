10 best holiday light displays in Nashville

Looking for holiday lights? Here are the places our readers say are the best places to go around Nashville.

Rhett P. says the homes in the Cross Timbers neighborhood in Bellevue offer an "underappreciated Christmas lights display" that makes for a dreamy nighttime drive.

Adam K. says Wilson County has two good options: The Dancing Lights of Christmas for $30 per vehicle and Chad's Winter Wonderland for $20 per car.

Clarksville is boasting more than a million lights for its Christmas on the Cumberland display at the McGregor Park Riverwalk.

The Enchant display at First Horizon Park features a light maze and an ice rink.

Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for children, with late-night tickets for $25.

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Take a stroll along Cheekwood's one-mile walking path to view holiday lights throughout the gardens. There are also s'mores and bar stations and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree.

Hours: 5–10pm, until Jan. 8, 2023

Address: 1200 Forrest Park Drive

Tickets are on sale here.

Gaylord Opryland

You don't have to be a guest to view the grand holiday lights both inside and outside the resort. However, Opryland is offering sales on several holiday activities and overnight stays.

Hours: 5pm to midnight, until Jan. 1, 2023

Address: 2800 Opryland Drive

More information about holiday activities is here.

Other places to see holiday lights:

👏 Thanks to everyone who sent us their recommendations for Christmas lights and local holiday traditions. Keep them coming!