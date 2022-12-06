Nashville Sounds named MiLB organization of the year

The Nashville Sounds play the Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park. Photo: Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The Nashville Sounds were named Minor League Baseball's Organization of the Year at the annual baseball winter meetings in San Diego yesterday.

Why it matters: The honor recognizes the Sounds' excellent overall attendance this season as well as their record-breaking season ticket sales.

The Sounds led all the minors in reported attendance with 555,576 fans, an increase of more than 118,000 from 2021. The team topped its season ticket sales revenue by more than $700,000

It's the first time winning the award in the franchise's 45-year history.

What he's saying: “I’m so proud of our whole organization, because people make an organization and it’s a total team effort to win an award like this,” Sounds general manager and chief operating officer Adam English said in a press release.