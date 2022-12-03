10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville.

1. Take a photo with Santa

It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit.

Walk-ups are welcome, but you get a free call from Santa if you book a reservation.

Of note: Pets are welcome for photos with Santa from 6:30–8pm on select dates.

Address: Green Hills Mall, 2126 Abbott Martin Rd.

Other places to visit Santa include:

2. Attend a show

Enjoy some of the best country music Nashville has to offer at the Opry Country Christmas Show, which runs until Dec. 22.

Details: This year's lineup includes performances by Scotty McCreery, Mandy Barnett, Charlie McCoy, The Gatlin Brothers, Riders in the Sky and others.

If you're in the mood for one of the classics, check out "Nashville's Nutcracker" presented by the Nashville Ballet at TPAC.

Dates: Dec. 9–24

Location: Tennessee Performing Arts Center

3. See holiday lights

Here are a few places to check out lights during this holiday season:

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Take a stroll along Cheekwood's one-mile walking path to view holiday lights throughout the gardens. There are also s'mores and bar stations and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree.

Hours: 5–10pm, until Jan. 8, 2023

Address: 1200 Forrest Park Dr.

Gaylord Opryland

You don't have to be a guest to view the grand holiday lights both inside and outside the resort. However, Opryland is offering sales on several holiday activities and overnight stays.

Hours: 5pm to midnight, until Jan. 1, 2023

Address: 2800 Opryland Dr.

Other places to see holiday lights:

4. Grab a festive drink

Sip on a Holiday Spiked Chai or Jingle Balls Nog at Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar serving holiday cocktails.

5. Pick out your tree

Still in the market for a Christmas tree? Here are a few local spots to check.

6. Party for Hanukkah

The Gordon Jewish Community Center is hosting its ninth annual Hanukkah party. There will be games, entertainment and food, including Bernie's Famous Latkes.

Details: The party is 3–6pm on Dec. 11.

Can't make this one? Here's another Hanukkah party.

7. Shop local

There's no shortage of Middle Tennessee businesses with the perfect gifts for your loved ones. We picked out a few ideas for you.

For the bougie one: Luxury consignment apparel at Leisure & Labels

For a secret Santa gift: Flavored popcorn, holiday popcorn tins and candy at Marigold Gourmet Popcorn

For the cozy one: Books, games, mugs and totes at Parnassus Books

For the trendsetter: Clothes, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and handbags at Anaconda Vintage

For the college kid: HBCU-themed clothing and gear at College Crib

8. Go ice skating

Grab your skates and check out these Nashville-area rinks:

9. Camp out on a rooftop

Mix a warm drink and huddle up by the fire 10 stories above downtown Nashville. "Camp Bobby" is a '70s-themed rooftop campsite featuring snacks, alcoholic beverages, igloos and a 1956 Scenicruiser-turned-lounge.

Location: Bobby Hotel, 230 4th Ave. N.

10. Sing holiday tunes

