December concerts in Nashville

Mason Via and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

A new month promises another round of live music, and December's roster is a doozy.

Several acts will be in town to deck the halls with iconic Christmas carols.

Here are some of the biggest shows of the season.

🎸 Dec 1-2: The Mavericks, Ryman Auditorium

🙌 Dec. 2: Maren Morris, Bridgestone Arena

📯 Dec. 8-9, 11: Handel's Messiah with the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🎤 Dec. 10: Leann Rimes, Ryman Auditorium

🎵 Dec. 11: Pentatonix, Bridgestone Arena

🎄 Dec. 12-15, 17-18, 20-21: Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Ryman Auditorium

🔥 Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bridgestone Arena

💨 Dec. 16: Smokey Robinson, Ryman Auditorium

👑 Dec. 18-19: For King + Country, Grand Ole Opry House

🎉 Dec. 30-31: Old Crow Medicine Show, Ryman Auditorium