December concerts in Nashville
A new month promises another round of live music, and December's roster is a doozy.
- Several acts will be in town to deck the halls with iconic Christmas carols.
Here are some of the biggest shows of the season.
🎸 Dec 1-2: The Mavericks, Ryman Auditorium
🙌 Dec. 2: Maren Morris, Bridgestone Arena
📯 Dec. 8-9, 11: Handel's Messiah with the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
🎤 Dec. 10: Leann Rimes, Ryman Auditorium
🎵 Dec. 11: Pentatonix, Bridgestone Arena
🎄 Dec. 12-15, 17-18, 20-21: Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Ryman Auditorium
🔥 Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bridgestone Arena
💨 Dec. 16: Smokey Robinson, Ryman Auditorium
👑 Dec. 18-19: For King + Country, Grand Ole Opry House
🎉 Dec. 30-31: Old Crow Medicine Show, Ryman Auditorium
