Bridgestone Arena reopens days after flood

Flood damage from a broken water main at Bridgestone Arena was so extensive it could have shuttered the building for more than a month, Predators CEO Sean Henry told reporters Tuesday.

But he said an "army of people" working around the clock cleared the way for events to resume this week.

Catch up quick: A torrent of water rushed through the arena after the main broke early Friday morning. Water flooded the concourse, seats and event floor.

State of play: The damage was extensive. Henry estimated it could take three to six months to complete behind-the-scenes repairs to the venue's electrical system, among other fixes.

Henry told reporters he only began to grasp the scope of the problem when he saw a river of floodwater raging across Demonbreun Street on Friday.

"Millions of gallons of water cascaded throughout the concourse, the whole thing, through the box office, down aisles, down through the electrical rooms, the water system, you know, everything that we have," Henry said.

What he's saying: Henry said about 300 people were in the building helping within hours of the main break, between city agencies, private contractors and team officials. Over the weekend, they deployed more than 1,000 box fans to dry out the building.

"What's really nice is the sheer volume of people that are helping us," he said.

"Everyone responded so, so quickly. … Everyone gave up their holiday weekend."

Between the lines: While no one named a specific cause for Friday's main break, Scott Potter, Metro Water's director of water services, said drought conditions and temperature shifts cause the ground to shift, which can cause breaks.

"The ground's been moving a lot in the last couple of months," Potter said, noting an "unusual" number of main breaks during this fall's drought conditions.

What's next: The Preds won 2-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone on Tuesday night. A Maren Morris concert will go on as scheduled Friday.