Nashville library launches Dolly Parton card

A library card with Dolly Parton's picture

A Dolly-themed library card. Image: courtesy of Nashville Public Library

The Nashville Public Library has the perfect holiday gift for people who want to carry a little bit of Dolly Parton wherever they go.

State of play: The card of many colors promotes Parton's Imagination Library. It is available now at all 21 library locations — until they run out.

  • Existing cardholders can get the new design for free and keep their library card number.

Why it matters: Library officials want to encourage more kids to read and raise awareness for the Imagination Library, which sends registered children a new book every month from birth until they turn 5.

What they're saying: "If Dolly Parton were just a musical legend and cultural icon, it'd still be a great honor to work with her. But she's also a reading ambassador, who understands and loves the power of books to transform lives," Library interim director Terri Luke said in a statement.

  • "We couldn't ask for a better partner."
