Historic tree on Vanderbilt campus falls

Adam Tamburin

The giant oak tree at Vanderbilt in 2008. Photo: John Russell/courtesy of Vanderbilt University

The most historic tree at Vanderbilt University — already about 100 years old when the university was founded in 1873 — fell over the weekend.

  • Staff determined the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak "succumbed to age-related decay," a spokesperson tells Axios.

Vanderbilt landscape architect James Moore tells Axios it was the oldest tree on campus by far.

  • The campus' canopy has grown significantly over the years and now includes more than 6,000 trees.

The bottom line: Moore says he hopes the loss of the mighty oak boosts awareness of Nashville's thinning tree canopy.

  • "I hope that people take an opportunity to go plant a tree," he says. "Nashville needs it."
The oak tree in 2022. Photo: John Russell/courtesy of Vanderbilt University
