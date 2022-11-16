The giant oak tree at Vanderbilt in 2008. Photo: John Russell/courtesy of Vanderbilt University

The most historic tree at Vanderbilt University — already about 100 years old when the university was founded in 1873 — fell over the weekend.

Staff determined the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak "succumbed to age-related decay," a spokesperson tells Axios.

Vanderbilt landscape architect James Moore tells Axios it was the oldest tree on campus by far.

The campus' canopy has grown significantly over the years and now includes more than 6,000 trees.

The bottom line: Moore says he hopes the loss of the mighty oak boosts awareness of Nashville's thinning tree canopy.

"I hope that people take an opportunity to go plant a tree," he says. "Nashville needs it."