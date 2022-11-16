59 mins ago - News
Historic tree on Vanderbilt campus falls
The most historic tree at Vanderbilt University — already about 100 years old when the university was founded in 1873 — fell over the weekend.
- Staff determined the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak "succumbed to age-related decay," a spokesperson tells Axios.
Vanderbilt landscape architect James Moore tells Axios it was the oldest tree on campus by far.
- The campus' canopy has grown significantly over the years and now includes more than 6,000 trees.
The bottom line: Moore says he hopes the loss of the mighty oak boosts awareness of Nashville's thinning tree canopy.
- "I hope that people take an opportunity to go plant a tree," he says. "Nashville needs it."
