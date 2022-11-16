Grammy Award nominations for GAYLE and Molly Tuttle on Tuesday signaled a changing of the guard for the Nashville music scene.

Driving the news: Both artists were nominated in highly competitive categories spanning music genres.

GAYLE was nominated for best new song for "abcdefu" and Tuttle was nominated for best new artist.

Details: Tuttle has climbed the Nashville ladder while emerging as one of bluegrass music's bright new stars. Her 2022 album "Crooked Tree" includes a collaboration with bluegrass megastar Billy Strings.

GAYLE's best song nomination notches another step forward for Nashville's ever-growing pop music scene.

She told Main Street Nashville that she "mastered the art of nagging" her mom to move to Nashville, which her family did when she was 12 years old.

What he's saying: Wes Davenport, who celebrates Nashville pop artists with his blog and Spotify playlist No Country for New Nashville and with his newsletter Popsquad, says the recognition for GAYLE is proof of how far the city's pop scene has come.

"The Nashville pop community has grown year-over-year since [Nashville artist] Mikky Ekko performed 'Stay' together with Rihanna at the 2013 Grammy Awards," Davenport tells Axios.

"Community-building is a gradual process. Relationships aren’t created overnight. It's incredible to see GAYLE achieve a song of the year nomination with fellow Nashville songwriters Dave Pittenger and Sara Davis."

Also: While the newcomers earned major nominations, a pair of grizzled Nashville veterans drew Grammy love.

Taylor Swift's endeavor to rerecord her early albums received Grammy validation as she was nominated for song of the year and best country song for tracks from "Red (Taylor's Version)." "All Too Well: The Short Film" was nominated for best music video.

The Grammy nominations brought more acclaim for Brandi Carlile, who received nominations in the illustrious record of the year and album of the year categories. Carlile received seven total nominations.

Of note: Carlile's album "In These Silent Days" was produced by Nashville's Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A, the iconic studio that came within an eyelash of being demolished and replaced with condos.

What's next: The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7pm CT.

See the full list of 2023 Grammy Award nominations