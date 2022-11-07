Over 400 Tennessee voters affected by ballot mixup

Early voters in Davidson County who were assigned to the wrong congressional or statehouse districts will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot in the correct races Tuesday.

Officials announced plans to allow misassigned voters to cast new ballots Friday as part of a deal reached in a lawsuit from the ACLU of Tennessee and the League of Women Voters.

Zoom in: The Davidson County Election Commission published a list of 438 voters who were eligible to cast a provisional ballot.

That amount has grown from the original number of faulty ballots reported by election officials last week.

How it works: If your name is on the list, you must go to the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike on Election Day to get a corrected provisional ballot. Those ballots would only include races affected by the mixup.

The provisional ballots will only be counted if the affected races are contested after the election.

State of play: Nashville law director Wally Dietz told reporters that election officials have identified others who haven't voted yet who might still get a faulty ballot because of ongoing problems with mapping software.

Those individuals will get special paper ballots with the correct races when they arrive at their polling places Tuesday.

Context: Some Nashville early voters were given faulty ballots that included races for the wrong congressional and statehouse districts.