1 hour ago - Politics

Over 400 Tennessee voters affected by ballot mixup

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of Nashville City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Early voters in Davidson County who were assigned to the wrong congressional or statehouse districts will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot in the correct races Tuesday.

  • Officials announced plans to allow misassigned voters to cast new ballots Friday as part of a deal reached in a lawsuit from the ACLU of Tennessee and the League of Women Voters.

Zoom in: The Davidson County Election Commission published a list of 438 voters who were eligible to cast a provisional ballot.

  • That amount has grown from the original number of faulty ballots reported by election officials last week.

How it works: If your name is on the list, you must go to the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike on Election Day to get a corrected provisional ballot. Those ballots would only include races affected by the mixup.

  • The provisional ballots will only be counted if the affected races are contested after the election.

State of play: Nashville law director Wally Dietz told reporters that election officials have identified others who haven't voted yet who might still get a faulty ballot because of ongoing problems with mapping software.

  • Those individuals will get special paper ballots with the correct races when they arrive at their polling places Tuesday.

Context: Some Nashville early voters were given faulty ballots that included races for the wrong congressional and statehouse districts.

  • Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County election administrator, told The Tennessean last week that the county's mapping software misclassified some homes on the edges of the district boundaries.
  • District lines were redrawn earlier this year during the redistricting process, splitting multiple precincts.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more