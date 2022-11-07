Over 400 Tennessee voters affected by ballot mixup
Early voters in Davidson County who were assigned to the wrong congressional or statehouse districts will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot in the correct races Tuesday.
- Officials announced plans to allow misassigned voters to cast new ballots Friday as part of a deal reached in a lawsuit from the ACLU of Tennessee and the League of Women Voters.
Zoom in: The Davidson County Election Commission published a list of 438 voters who were eligible to cast a provisional ballot.
- That amount has grown from the original number of faulty ballots reported by election officials last week.
How it works: If your name is on the list, you must go to the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike on Election Day to get a corrected provisional ballot. Those ballots would only include races affected by the mixup.
- The provisional ballots will only be counted if the affected races are contested after the election.
State of play: Nashville law director Wally Dietz told reporters that election officials have identified others who haven't voted yet who might still get a faulty ballot because of ongoing problems with mapping software.
- Those individuals will get special paper ballots with the correct races when they arrive at their polling places Tuesday.
Context: Some Nashville early voters were given faulty ballots that included races for the wrong congressional and statehouse districts.
- Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County election administrator, told The Tennessean last week that the county's mapping software misclassified some homes on the edges of the district boundaries.
- District lines were redrawn earlier this year during the redistricting process, splitting multiple precincts.
