Taco Bell tests new "dipping tacos" in Nashville
Just when it looked like Nashville had completely squandered the It City status, in steps Taco Bell.
Driving the news: Nashville is one of just two markets where Taco Bell is testing its grilled cheese dipping tacos. Our version includes shredded beef.
💭 Nate's thought bubble: To give readers a peek behind the Axios Nashville curtain, Adam and I have become good at dividing who writes what for our newsletter.
- The only notable exception is Dolly Parton. When a Dolly story comes along, we battle like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat at Wrestlemania III.
- Coverage of the grilled cheese dipping taco fell squarely under my purview since Taco Bell is a guilty pleasure of mine. In fact, a receipt from my kids' first big Taco Bell meal is displayed on our fridge next to school pictures and postcards from loved ones.
Between the shells: Taco Bell's new item comes as birria tacos seem to be having a moment.
- Taco Bell's version is a pretty rough facsimile of the birria tacos you've ordered at your neighborhood taco shop. They're smothered in shredded cheese and grilled, which makes them very greasy.
- At over $3 per taco after tax, the price was a little steep for me. But they did come with sides of cheese sauce and red sauce for dipping, which I appreciated.
In conclusion, the next time I'm hungry late at night, there's a reasonable chance I would order the grilled cheese dipping taco again.
- But the better option, clearly, is to order an actual birria taco from a local establishment. My favorite is Family Tacos on Charlotte Avenue.
