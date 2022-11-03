Taco Bell tests new "dipping tacos" in Nashville

Just when it looked like Nashville had completely squandered the It City status, in steps Taco Bell.

Driving the news: Nashville is one of just two markets where Taco Bell is testing its grilled cheese dipping tacos. Our version includes shredded beef.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: To give readers a peek behind the Axios Nashville curtain, Adam and I have become good at dividing who writes what for our newsletter.

The only notable exception is Dolly Parton. When a Dolly story comes along, we battle like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat at Wrestlemania III.

Coverage of the grilled cheese dipping taco fell squarely under my purview since Taco Bell is a guilty pleasure of mine. In fact, a receipt from my kids' first big Taco Bell meal is displayed on our fridge next to school pictures and postcards from loved ones.

Between the shells: Taco Bell's new item comes as birria tacos seem to be having a moment.

Taco Bell's version is a pretty rough facsimile of the birria tacos you've ordered at your neighborhood taco shop. They're smothered in shredded cheese and grilled, which makes them very greasy.

At over $3 per taco after tax, the price was a little steep for me. But they did come with sides of cheese sauce and red sauce for dipping, which I appreciated.

In conclusion, the next time I'm hungry late at night, there's a reasonable chance I would order the grilled cheese dipping taco again.