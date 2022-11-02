2 hours ago - Sports

Vols hit No. 1 in playoff rankings

Nate Rau
Player at a football game.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Tennessee is well positioned to reach the college football playoffs for the first time after this season's debut rankings were unveiled Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Volunteers are ranked No. 1. Only the top four teams make the playoffs.

Why it matters: It's been two decades of mostly meh football from Tennessee, and the high playoff ranking crystalizes their chances to make this a special season.

Zoom out: With three teams ranked in the top 6, the SEC is poised to once again place multiple teams in the playoffs.

  • The SEC is the only conference to ever have two teams in the playoffs, which happened in 2018 and 2022 when both Georgia and Alabama qualified. That means even a loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday wouldn't ruin UT's playoff chances.
  • The rankings are updated weekly until the playoffs are announced on Dec. 4.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more