Vols hit No. 1 in playoff rankings

Tennessee is well positioned to reach the college football playoffs for the first time after this season's debut rankings were unveiled Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Volunteers are ranked No. 1. Only the top four teams make the playoffs.

Why it matters: It's been two decades of mostly meh football from Tennessee, and the high playoff ranking crystalizes their chances to make this a special season.

Since the college football playoff rankings debuted in 2014, Tennessee had never placed higher than 17.

Next up is a road tilt against SEC rival Georgia, ranked No. 3.

Zoom out: With three teams ranked in the top 6, the SEC is poised to once again place multiple teams in the playoffs.