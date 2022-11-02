Taylor Swift has announced a new stadium tour that will celebrate the full scope of her career, from her early days as a Music City upstart to her current pop supernova status.

The "Eras Tour" launches in March and comes to Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 6 with openers Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.

The intrigue: The new tour teases the possibility that Swift could embrace her country roots on the road for the first time in many years.

While her more recent tours have focused on her pop fare, Swift described this one as "a journey through the musical eras of my career," past and present.

Her broad focus coincides with her work to rerecord her first six albums.

The details: Tickets go on sale Nov. 18, but you could get access to a Nov. 15 presale if you register as a "verified fan" ahead of time with Ticketmaster.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: The last time Swift played Nissan Stadium, in 2018, she brought out surprise guests Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to sing her first single, the country hit "Tim McGraw."