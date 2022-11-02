Taylor Swift's 2023 stadium tour is coming to Nashville
Taylor Swift has announced a new stadium tour that will celebrate the full scope of her career, from her early days as a Music City upstart to her current pop supernova status.
- The "Eras Tour" launches in March and comes to Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 6 with openers Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.
The intrigue: The new tour teases the possibility that Swift could embrace her country roots on the road for the first time in many years.
- While her more recent tours have focused on her pop fare, Swift described this one as "a journey through the musical eras of my career," past and present.
- Her broad focus coincides with her work to rerecord her first six albums.
The details: Tickets go on sale Nov. 18, but you could get access to a Nov. 15 presale if you register as a "verified fan" ahead of time with Ticketmaster.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: The last time Swift played Nissan Stadium, in 2018, she brought out surprise guests Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to sing her first single, the country hit "Tim McGraw."
- I'll have my fingers crossed that she has some more Very Nashville surprises ready for May.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.