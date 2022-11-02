2 hours ago - Things to Do

Taylor Swift's 2023 stadium tour is coming to Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Taylor Swift on stage.

Taylor Swift at Nissan Stadium in 2018. Photo: John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift has announced a new stadium tour that will celebrate the full scope of her career, from her early days as a Music City upstart to her current pop supernova status.

  • The "Eras Tour" launches in March and comes to Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 6 with openers Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE.

The intrigue: The new tour teases the possibility that Swift could embrace her country roots on the road for the first time in many years.

  • While her more recent tours have focused on her pop fare, Swift described this one as "a journey through the musical eras of my career," past and present.
  • Her broad focus coincides with her work to rerecord her first six albums.

The details: Tickets go on sale Nov. 18, but you could get access to a Nov. 15 presale if you register as a "verified fan" ahead of time with Ticketmaster.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: The last time Swift played Nissan Stadium, in 2018, she brought out surprise guests Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to sing her first single, the country hit "Tim McGraw."

  • I'll have my fingers crossed that she has some more Very Nashville surprises ready for May.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more