Halloween events in Nashville

Halloween is only days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend.

🦒 Boo at the Zoo runs through Sunday and features animal shows, trick-or-treating, a "scary-go-round" and other kid-friendly fun.

Weekend tickets are $21 per person for ages 2 and up.

🎃 Diskin Cider in Wedgewood-Houston is all Halloween, all day Saturday. First up is a free, family-friendly event featuring apple cider and pumpkin painting on the patio (as long as you bring your own pumpkin).

As the night wears on, Diskin will transform into a Deadly Disco. The party will include costume contests, specialty cocktails, fire pits and dancing, of course.

👺 While you're in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, Jackalope Brewing is hosting a Monster Mash on Saturday night, which the brewery calls "Nashville's Least Sexy Halloween Party."

🍹 The Tennessean wrote about some seriously spooky Halloween-themed bars and pop-ups.

🦊 Speaking of themed bars, we're intrigued by The Fox Bar's Hellfire Club Halloween menu, which is inspired by "Stranger Things."

The Vecna's Requiem is a gin-based cocktail featuring Aperol and pomegranate.

🎤 Exit/In will host the Return of the Halloween Ball on Monday. It's billed as a night of rock and Halloween classics performed by a slate of Nashville bands including Swampfox Creations, Olivia Frankenstein and Howl Revival.

The cover is $15 and the venue is also accepting donations to Nashville Peacemakers, which seeks to end the cycle of violence.

🌳 On the other hand, if you’re not feeling spooky and would rather embrace uplifting fare, you could pick up a free tree starting at 9am Saturday at the Richland Park Farmers Market.

The market will also feature some trick-or-treating for kids.

🍂 When in doubt, check out our Axios Nashville fall guide for fun things to do. Our list features favorites like Cheekwood and Gentry Farm.