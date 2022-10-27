New Judds TV special to revisit historic 1991 venue

If you can't make it to The Judds Final Tour stop in Nashville this week, you will have a second chance to see Wynonna Judd and a slate of her famous friends by traveling to Murfreesboro.

CMT and Sandbox Productions plan to film a Nov. 3 concert that will aim to capture the magic of the tour.

Between the lines: The special will be filmed at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, the same stage where Wynonna and Naomi Judd filmed their original farewell concert in 1991.

The duo planned a reunion tour this year. After Naomi died by suicide, the tour was reimagined as a tribute to the iconic matriarch.

What she's saying: "Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4, 1991 will be so surreal for me," Wynonna said in a statement.

"It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now."

"I can't wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special."

Details: Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride are expected to participate in the show.