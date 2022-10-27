New Judds TV special to revisit historic 1991 venue
If you can't make it to The Judds Final Tour stop in Nashville this week, you will have a second chance to see Wynonna Judd and a slate of her famous friends by traveling to Murfreesboro.
- CMT and Sandbox Productions plan to film a Nov. 3 concert that will aim to capture the magic of the tour.
Between the lines: The special will be filmed at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, the same stage where Wynonna and Naomi Judd filmed their original farewell concert in 1991.
- The duo planned a reunion tour this year. After Naomi died by suicide, the tour was reimagined as a tribute to the iconic matriarch.
What she's saying: "Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4, 1991 will be so surreal for me," Wynonna said in a statement.
- "It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now."
- "I can't wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special."
Details: Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride are expected to participate in the show.
- Tickets are available online. The special will air on CMT in March.
