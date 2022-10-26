A rendering of the proposed new Titans stadium. Image: courtesy of the Tennessee Titans

The Titans released renderings Tuesday for what the new stadium will look like if it is approved by Metro Council.

The stadium was designed by MANICA, the Kansas City firm behind several recent pro sports venues including Alliant Stadium in Las Vegas. Nashville firm Hastings also participated in the design work.

The stadium will have a capacity of approximately 60,000 people, the team says.

Image: courtesy of the Tennessee Titans