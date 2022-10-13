The road to good health starts with putting one foot in front of the other. And tracking it.

Driving the news: Counting — and increasing — the number of steps you take each day using a fitness tracker can reduce the risk of several diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, according to a study published this week from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Why it matters: Wearable devices like FitBits and Apple Watches encourage exercise by allowing the user to set goals and track their progress.

Researchers say this study could be the first step toward developing prescriptions for exercise and movement that are tailored to specific patients.

The bottom line: So, how many steps do you need? According to the study, averaging 8,200 steps (or about 4 miles) a day is the sweet spot.