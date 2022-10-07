Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday when Garth Brooks interrupted a live interview with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Why it matters: A Grand Ole Opry invite is a career-defining milestone that signals a warm embrace by country music's most enduring establishment.

Driving the news: McBryde was promoting her new album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" on "CBS Mornings" when Brooks suddenly appeared in a split screen.

"We would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry," he said.

"It's the longest-living family in music history. You belong in it. We need you. You will make us stronger for decades to come."

What she's saying: "It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life," she answered through tears.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: The timing of McBryde's invite is poignant. Her evocative, true-to-life songwriting is reminiscent of country music luminary Loretta Lynn, who died this week.