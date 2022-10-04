Nashville colleges make list of prettiest campuses

Multiple Tennessee colleges made the cut in Architectural Digest's list of the 53 prettiest campuses in the country.

The magazine said it was looking for colleges with "an aesthetic vision," and the Volunteer State got more than its share.

Zoom in: Belmont University ranked 11th, with the historic Belmont Mansion and the school's "pristinely kept lawn" getting shoutouts — as well as the gazebos "where students are often found playing music."

Sewanee's sprawling 13,000-acre campus ranked 12th, in part due to its Collegiate Gothic buildings.

Vanderbilt University wasn't far behind at 17. AD cited the campus' status as an arboretum with nearly 200 species of trees and shrubs.

Meanwhile, Rhodes College in Memphis was listed as No. 30.