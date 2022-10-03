Here's who's performing in Nashville this October
Some of music's biggest stars are coming to Nashville this month, and we are celebrating them in this week's Axios Nashville playlist.
- Last night, Elton John played Nissan Stadium while Lil Nas X was at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. And plenty of talent is still yet to come.
🔥 Oct. 5: Earth, Wind & Fire at FirstBank Amphitheater
🎸 Oct. 7: Keith Urban at Bridgestone Arena
😱 Oct. 8: Panic! At The Disco at Bridgestone Arena
🐶 Oct. 9: Pitbull at Bridgestone Arena
🎃 Oct. 10: Smashing Pumpkins at Bridgestone Arena
🎙 Oct. 14-23: Jason Isbell at Ryman Auditorium
🎤 Oct. 15: Kevin Morby and Cassandra Jenkins at the Basement East
💃 Oct. 16: Stevie Nicks at Ascend Amphitheater
🎻 Oct. 20-22: Vanessa Williams at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
🥂 Oct. 23: Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena
💔 Oct. 25: Demi Lovato at Ryman Auditorium
❗ Oct. 26: Mary J. Blige at Bridgestone Arena
⭐ Oct. 28: The Judds featuring Wynonna, with Trisha Yearwood and special guest Martina McBride at Bridgestone Arena
