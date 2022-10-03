Some of music's biggest stars are coming to Nashville this month, and we are celebrating them in this week's Axios Nashville playlist.

Last night, Elton John played Nissan Stadium while Lil Nas X was at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. And plenty of talent is still yet to come.

🔥 Oct. 5: Earth, Wind & Fire at FirstBank Amphitheater

🎸 Oct. 7: Keith Urban at Bridgestone Arena

😱 Oct. 8: Panic! At The Disco at Bridgestone Arena

🐶 Oct. 9: Pitbull at Bridgestone Arena

🎃 Oct. 10: Smashing Pumpkins at Bridgestone Arena

🎙 Oct. 14-23: Jason Isbell at Ryman Auditorium

🎤 Oct. 15: Kevin Morby and Cassandra Jenkins at the Basement East

💃 Oct. 16: Stevie Nicks at Ascend Amphitheater

🎻 Oct. 20-22: Vanessa Williams at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🥂 Oct. 23: Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena

💔 Oct. 25: Demi Lovato at Ryman Auditorium

❗ Oct. 26: Mary J. Blige at Bridgestone Arena

⭐ Oct. 28: The Judds featuring Wynonna, with Trisha Yearwood and special guest Martina McBride at Bridgestone Arena