2 hours ago - Things to Do

Here's who's performing in Nashville this October

Adam Tamburin
Lizzo performing.
Lizzo. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Some of music's biggest stars are coming to Nashville this month, and we are celebrating them in this week's Axios Nashville playlist.

  • Last night, Elton John played Nissan Stadium while Lil Nas X was at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. And plenty of talent is still yet to come.

🔥 Oct. 5: Earth, Wind & Fire at FirstBank Amphitheater

🎸 Oct. 7: Keith Urban at Bridgestone Arena

😱 Oct. 8: Panic! At The Disco at Bridgestone Arena

🐶 Oct. 9: Pitbull at Bridgestone Arena

🎃 Oct. 10: Smashing Pumpkins at Bridgestone Arena

🎙 Oct. 14-23: Jason Isbell at Ryman Auditorium

🎤 Oct. 15: Kevin Morby and Cassandra Jenkins at the Basement East

💃 Oct. 16: Stevie Nicks at Ascend Amphitheater

🎻 Oct. 20-22: Vanessa Williams at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🥂 Oct. 23: Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena

💔 Oct. 25: Demi Lovato at Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26: Mary J. Blige at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 28: The Judds featuring Wynonna, with Trisha Yearwood and special guest Martina McBride at Bridgestone Arena

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more