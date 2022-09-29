Tennessee lawmakers grill prison officials

State prison leaders faced withering bipartisan criticism at a legislative hearing this week, with lawmakers from both parties questioning the Department of Correction's handling of staffing shortages and record keeping.

Why it matters: Multiple lawmakers said they were underwhelmed by the agency's response to a 2020 audit that found widespread mismanagement across the state prison system, including the mishandling of inmate death data and sexual abuse claims.

The department, which takes in more than $1.2 billion in annual state funding, is poised to play a significant role in the upcoming legislative session. Leaders are expected to pursue more policies that could lengthen prison terms for many offenders.

The latest: Correction officials presented a high-level overview of their work Monday during a meeting with a panel of lawmakers.

Interim commissioner Lisa Helton said the department had addressed 17 of the audit's critical findings and was considering more improvements to the way the department compiles its statistics reports.

"I think it is a positive story — a lot of good things going on," Helton said of the department's work.

Yes, but: Lawmakers said the progress report was not specific enough to show if on-the-ground conditions really had improved since the audit.

What they're saying: "The whole idea here is you had a terrible audit and now you're trying to come back and correct that," said outgoing state Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville).

"I don't have any sense as to whether all this multitude of problems has been solved or not."

Stewart questioned if a federal takeover might be necessary to improve matters.

"I have to admit that I am disappointed," said state Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon), adding that there was "no documentation on our part" showing what work had been done.

Pody said he had reached out to the commissioner’s office to discuss that work in detail but hadn't gotten a response.

"It certainly leaves me uncomfortable with the progress that we're making."

Meanwhile, Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) said other lawmakers who were watching the hearing online had reached out to him with complaints. He poked holes in the department's positive framing of its staff vacancies.

Vacancies at state-run prisons stood at 47.5% in December but officials said they have dipped to 29.3% this year following legislative approval of staff raises.

"Bragging about it going to 29% is not a management victory," Ragan said.

What's next: State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) told his colleagues state auditors would return to the prison system next year for a review that would provide the kind of "deep dive" lawmakers wanted.