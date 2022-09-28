Fire damages McDougal's in Hillsboro Village

Fire ripped through McDougal's chicken joint Monday, ravaging the Hillsboro Village landmark during the lunch rush.

The restaurant famous for its chicken tenders, wings and sauces became a local favorite soon after it opened in 2004.

Details: Firefighters deployed to the building at around 12:15pm. First responders saw smoke coming from the roof.

No one reported injuries.

What they're saying: Owner Tommy McDougal told the Tennessean the building was a total loss. Plans for moving forward weren't immediately clear.

"I'll process through this, grieve and try and figure out what happened and what's next," McDougal said. "Life will go on and we will figure this out."

McDougal told the newspaper that he credited employees for their fast thinking during the blaze. He said a gas line burst during maintenance work on the line that controls one of the restaurant's fryers.

Zoom out: Employees will be relocated to the restaurant's 12th Avenue South location or to an upcoming Brentwood location, per WSMV.