1 hour ago - Business
The rise of remote work in Tennessee
The share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.
By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.
- The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.
Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.