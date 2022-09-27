1 hour ago - Business

The rise of remote work in Tennessee

Adam Tamburin
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

The share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.

  • The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.

Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic

