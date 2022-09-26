Tennessee community college enrollment drops

Note: The 2022 figure is preliminary and could shift. Data: Tennessee Board of Regents; Chart: Axios Visuals

Enrollment at Tennessee's network of 13 community colleges is lower than it's been in more than 30 years.

The statewide headcount dropped to 70,313 students this fall, continuing a pandemic-era decline.

That is the system's lowest enrollment since 1990, and a drop of more than 18,000 students in just three years.

Why it matters: Softening interest in higher education could jeopardize the state's long-term goal of growing a college-educated workforce.

Flashback: The downturn has already had campus-level effects. Layoffs and buyouts hit some colleges earlier this year.

State of play: The Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s community and technical colleges, discussed the latest enrollment trends Friday.

Chancellor Flora Tydings acknowledged a daunting "enrollment cliff."

Nearly half of the state's high school graduates are choosing not to go to college, according to data released in May.

Zoom in: Enrollment numbers for this fall are preliminary and could shift slightly as more courses begin. But they offer a sobering view of the challenges ahead.

In addition to a decline among new high school graduates, there has been a drop in older adults enrolling.

Losses have been especially steep among Black students enrolling as first-time freshmen, a population that has fallen 35% since 2019.

Yes, but: Nashville State Community College was a bright spot for the state. The school saw a 10% year-over-year jump in its freshman class this fall.

What they're saying: Nashville State president Shanna Jackson tells Axios growth among incoming freshmen is a "direct result" of partnerships with K-12 school systems in Nashville and Clarksville.

The Better Together partnership with Nashville public schools seeks to streamline the student transition from high school to college.

One of the initiatives under that umbrella is Nashville GRAD, a city program that offers scholarships for textbooks or transportation.

The big picture: Enrollment declines in Tennessee are part of a broader trend that has seen college attendance plummet nationwide.