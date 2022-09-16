1 hour ago - Things to Do

Pearl Jam, The Killers, Chvrches play Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform onstage.
Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam onstage. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

It's going to be a busy weekend for music fans.

What's happening: First up, the grunge gods of Pearl Jam are making their long-awaited return to Nashville on Friday.

  • It will be their first proper Nashville show since 2003 — if you don't count their surprise visit to Third Man Records in 2016, which we remember well.
  • The show was originally scheduled in April 2020, so die-hard fans like Adam's brother Luke have been waiting a long time.

And then: The Killers will follow Pearl Jam for a Saturday night show at Bridgestone.

Meanwhile: The Outloud Music Festival takes place Saturday in East Nashville.

  • Performers at the annual event, which was created to celebrate LGBTQ+ and ally artists, include Chvrches and Betty Who.

But wait: If those aren't enough options to satisfy your insatiable musical appetite, don't forget that Americana Fest lasts through Saturday.

