Pearl Jam, The Killers, Chvrches play Nashville

It's going to be a busy weekend for music fans.

What's happening: First up, the grunge gods of Pearl Jam are making their long-awaited return to Nashville on Friday.

It will be their first proper Nashville show since 2003 — if you don't count their surprise visit to Third Man Records in 2016, which we remember well.

The show was originally scheduled in April 2020, so die-hard fans like Adam's brother Luke have been waiting a long time.

And then: The Killers will follow Pearl Jam for a Saturday night show at Bridgestone.

Meanwhile: The Outloud Music Festival takes place Saturday in East Nashville.

Performers at the annual event, which was created to celebrate LGBTQ+ and ally artists, include Chvrches and Betty Who.

But wait: If those aren't enough options to satisfy your insatiable musical appetite, don't forget that Americana Fest lasts through Saturday.