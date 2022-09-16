1 hour ago - Things to Do
Pearl Jam, The Killers, Chvrches play Nashville
It's going to be a busy weekend for music fans.
What's happening: First up, the grunge gods of Pearl Jam are making their long-awaited return to Nashville on Friday.
- It will be their first proper Nashville show since 2003 — if you don't count their surprise visit to Third Man Records in 2016, which we remember well.
- The show was originally scheduled in April 2020, so die-hard fans like Adam's brother Luke have been waiting a long time.
And then: The Killers will follow Pearl Jam for a Saturday night show at Bridgestone.
Meanwhile: The Outloud Music Festival takes place Saturday in East Nashville.
- Performers at the annual event, which was created to celebrate LGBTQ+ and ally artists, include Chvrches and Betty Who.
But wait: If those aren't enough options to satisfy your insatiable musical appetite, don't forget that Americana Fest lasts through Saturday.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.