51 mins ago - Food and Drink

Two popular Nashville restaurants close

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of salad ingredients forming a frowny face on a plate.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, which withstood sweeping changes in their respective neighborhoods for more than a decade, have closed.

The latest: A joint social media post announcing the decision said Whiskey Kitchen was making way for a new hotel development. Tavern is closing due to the need for "facility upgrades."

Why it matters: The closures are emblematic of the continuing evolution of The Gulch and Midtown, which have been transformed by new development.

State of play: M Street Entertainment, which owned both establishments, said employees would be rerouted to one of the group's other restaurants, which include Virago, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime.

  • Tavern shared on Instagram that all of its team members are headed to Saint Añejo.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern were quintessential neighborhood hangouts in areas that have since become more tourist-centric. As shiny new hotels popped up around them, they seemed more and more out of place.

  • I'll miss staking out a spot near the space heaters on the Whiskey Kitchen patio and whiling away my Sundays over a Tavern brunch.

Go deeper: Read our 2021 story about how Nashville restaurant closures reflect a city in flux

