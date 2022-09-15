Two popular Nashville restaurants close

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, which withstood sweeping changes in their respective neighborhoods for more than a decade, have closed.

The latest: A joint social media post announcing the decision said Whiskey Kitchen was making way for a new hotel development. Tavern is closing due to the need for "facility upgrades."

Why it matters: The closures are emblematic of the continuing evolution of The Gulch and Midtown, which have been transformed by new development.

State of play: M Street Entertainment, which owned both establishments, said employees would be rerouted to one of the group's other restaurants, which include Virago, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime.

Tavern shared on Instagram that all of its team members are headed to Saint Añejo.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern were quintessential neighborhood hangouts in areas that have since become more tourist-centric. As shiny new hotels popped up around them, they seemed more and more out of place.

I'll miss staking out a spot near the space heaters on the Whiskey Kitchen patio and whiling away my Sundays over a Tavern brunch.

