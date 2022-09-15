Two popular Nashville restaurants close
Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, which withstood sweeping changes in their respective neighborhoods for more than a decade, have closed.
The latest: A joint social media post announcing the decision said Whiskey Kitchen was making way for a new hotel development. Tavern is closing due to the need for "facility upgrades."
Why it matters: The closures are emblematic of the continuing evolution of The Gulch and Midtown, which have been transformed by new development.
State of play: M Street Entertainment, which owned both establishments, said employees would be rerouted to one of the group's other restaurants, which include Virago, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime.
- Tavern shared on Instagram that all of its team members are headed to Saint Añejo.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern were quintessential neighborhood hangouts in areas that have since become more tourist-centric. As shiny new hotels popped up around them, they seemed more and more out of place.
- I'll miss staking out a spot near the space heaters on the Whiskey Kitchen patio and whiling away my Sundays over a Tavern brunch.
