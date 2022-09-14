Backstreet Boys team with Humane Association

The Backstreet Boys apparently never want to hear you say you're buying a new puppy — They teamed up with the Nashville Humane Association to promote adoption during a recent tour stop.

What happened: Each member of the band posed for a photo with an adoptable puppy named after them. A sixth puppy named after their 1999 album "Millennium" is also available.

These little shepherd mix shelter pups don't care who you are as long as you love them.

Hurry up: Act fast if you want to show them the shape of your heart, because "Brian" was already adopted.