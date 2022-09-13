Former Tennessee governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to host the new podcast "You Might Be Right."

Each episode will see the governors, who come from different political parties, delve into hot-button issues like gun violence, climate change and affordable housing.

Why it matters: Bredesen and Haslam said the podcast, which launches Wednesday, seeks to elevate bipartisan problem-solving and civil conversations that include different parts of the political spectrum.

Between the lines: The podcast comes from the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee.

Baker represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate in addition to stints as White House chief of staff under former President Reagan and as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2001-2005.

The podcast title draws from his view that constructive political debates required participants to consider that "the other fellow might be right."

What they're saying: "It has never been more important for us to have thoughtful conversations focused on actually solving problems instead of just scoring points," Haslam, a Republican, said in a statement.

"I hope that these conversations can help spark a renewed interest in the civility and principled leadership that Sen. Baker modeled throughout his remarkable career," said Bredesen, a Democrat.

The details: The eight-episode season will feature conversations with former Vice President Al Gore, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, among others.