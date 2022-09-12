Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt tells Axios she has compiled a team in advance of a potential 2023 Nashville mayoral run.

State of play: While Mayor John Cooper has not officially announced his intention to seek reelection, Councilmember Freddie O'Connell and former Metro official Matt Wiltshire have already entered the race.

Nonprofit executive Hal Cato and businessperson Jim Gingrich are considered likely to run as well.

The big picture: Hurt, who is Black, would be the only established minority candidate if she enters the race and Nashville's first Black mayor if she won.

She has a track record of winning countywide elections, notching victories in the 2015 and 2019 at-large council races.

Nashville's last three mayors were former at-large council members.

Yes, but: Hurt will have to up her fundraising game in order to win. Some of the challengers have the ability to significantly finance their own campaigns.