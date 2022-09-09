Titans game day: Where to eat, park and more
Football is back, and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3
The winner of this game gets to claim their city as the best bachelorette party destination.
- Details: Sunday, Sept. 25, at noon
2. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 12
Everybody in the Titans' building should have this matchup circled on their calendar. Revenge game against the team that knocked Tennessee out of the playoffs last season.
- Details: Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon
3. Dallas Cowboys, Week 17
America's Team will be in town on a Thursday night. Adjust your schedule accordingly.
- Details: Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:15pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Parking passes at Nissan Stadium are currently sold out. You can still park nearby at One Nashville Place, Nashville City Center and Main Event.
- Check out more transportation options here.
- Stadium address: 1 Titans Way
Where to eat/drink
Feel like taking a dip in the pool or bowling before kickoff? Pinewood Social has you covered.
- Hours: Sunday 9am-11pm, Monday-Thursday 7am-11pm, Friday 7am-1am, Saturday 9am-1am
- Address: 33 Peabody St.
2. Famous
A mile outside the stadium, Famous is a great place to enjoy live music or drinks at the rooftop bar on game day.
- Hours: Sunday 10am-midnight, Wednesday 11am-midnight, Thursday 11am-2am, Friday-Saturday 10am-3am
- Address: 110 2nd Ave. N.
3. Joyland
Joyland is a kid-friendly spot with an approachable menu. Highlights include their JoyBurger deluxe, Impossible Joyburger, fried chicken sandwich, shakes and hand pies.
- Hours: Sunday 9am-10pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday 11am-2am, Saturday 9am-2am
- Address: 901 Woodland St.
