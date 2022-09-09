Titans game day: Where to eat, park and more

Football is back, and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3

The winner of this game gets to claim their city as the best bachelorette party destination.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 25, at noon

2. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 12

Everybody in the Titans' building should have this matchup circled on their calendar. Revenge game against the team that knocked Tennessee out of the playoffs last season.

Details: Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

3. Dallas Cowboys, Week 17

America's Team will be in town on a Thursday night. Adjust your schedule accordingly.

Details: Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:15pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Parking passes at Nissan Stadium are currently sold out. You can still park nearby at One Nashville Place, Nashville City Center and Main Event.

Check out more transportation options here.

Stadium address: 1 Titans Way

Where to eat/drink

1. Pinewood Social

Feel like taking a dip in the pool or bowling before kickoff? Pinewood Social has you covered.

Hours: Sunday 9am-11pm, Monday-Thursday 7am-11pm, Friday 7am-1am, Saturday 9am-1am

Address: 33 Peabody St.

Photo: courtesy of Pinewood Social

2. Famous

A mile outside the stadium, Famous is a great place to enjoy live music or drinks at the rooftop bar on game day.

Hours: Sunday 10am-midnight, Wednesday 11am-midnight, Thursday 11am-2am, Friday-Saturday 10am-3am

Address: 110 2nd Ave. N.

3. Joyland

Joyland is a kid-friendly spot with an approachable menu. Highlights include their JoyBurger deluxe, Impossible Joyburger, fried chicken sandwich, shakes and hand pies.