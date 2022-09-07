Nashville at-large council candidates eye 2023

The field is already beginning to form for next year's critical at-large Metro Council races, with just two incumbents vying for reelection.

Why it matters: The five at-large council members represent all of Davidson County and wield significant influence on the issues handled by the city's legislative body.

Councilmembers Bob Mendes and Sharon Hurt are term-limited. Councilmember Steve Glover resigned from his seat earlier this year following health issues.

Driving the news: Councilmembers Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara confirmed to Axios they intend to run for reelection.

Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, who represents the Donelson area, is term-limited for his district seat but announced last month he is running at-large.

An executive with the music rights organization BMI, Syracuse has focused on music industry-related issues and preservation during his eight years on the council.

Be smart: Incumbent at-large members carry enormous advantages when they run for reelection. In fact, an incumbent at-large council member has never lost a bid for a second term in at least the last 20 years.

The latest: In addition to candidates currently serving on the Metro Council, political newcomer Tony Chapman has filed to run for an at-large seat next year.