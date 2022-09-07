Tasting Nashville hot chicken in New York City
👋 Adam here. I'm happy to be back after an invigorating trip to New York, where I saw Hugh Jackman and a crackerjack "Céline Dion" sing their hearts out onstage.
- But even in the Big Apple, Nashville was never far from my mind.
While we were out of town, my boyfriend Forrest and I discovered a Music City staple on a menu in Manhattan.
- Melt Shop offered a Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese with shredded Monterey Jack, bread crumbs and ranch.
- I am not the target audience for hot chicken or mac and cheese, so Forrest offered to give it a try.
🐔 Forrest's review: The mac and cheese was a good balance of pasta and sauce, but the Nashville hot chicken had nothing on our local variety. It was not particularly spicy and ended up tasting like a regular chicken tender.
📬 Have you encountered "Nashville hot chicken" or another hometown delicacy on any of your vacations? How did it stack up to the real thing? Let us know.
- We might use your responses in an upcoming newsletter.
