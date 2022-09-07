👋 Adam here. I'm happy to be back after an invigorating trip to New York, where I saw Hugh Jackman and a crackerjack "Céline Dion" sing their hearts out onstage.

But even in the Big Apple, Nashville was never far from my mind.

While we were out of town, my boyfriend Forrest and I discovered a Music City staple on a menu in Manhattan.

Melt Shop offered a Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese with shredded Monterey Jack, bread crumbs and ranch.

I am not the target audience for hot chicken or mac and cheese, so Forrest offered to give it a try.

🐔 Forrest's review: The mac and cheese was a good balance of pasta and sauce, but the Nashville hot chicken had nothing on our local variety. It was not particularly spicy and ended up tasting like a regular chicken tender.

📬 Have you encountered "Nashville hot chicken" or another hometown delicacy on any of your vacations? How did it stack up to the real thing? Let us know.