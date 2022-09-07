1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Tasting Nashville hot chicken in New York City

Adam Tamburin
A to-go box of food.
"Hot chicken" in a mac and cheese dish. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

👋 Adam here. I'm happy to be back after an invigorating trip to New York, where I saw Hugh Jackman and a crackerjack "Céline Dion" sing their hearts out onstage.

  • But even in the Big Apple, Nashville was never far from my mind.

While we were out of town, my boyfriend Forrest and I discovered a Music City staple on a menu in Manhattan.

  • Melt Shop offered a Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese with shredded Monterey Jack, bread crumbs and ranch.
  • I am not the target audience for hot chicken or mac and cheese, so Forrest offered to give it a try.

🐔 Forrest's review: The mac and cheese was a good balance of pasta and sauce, but the Nashville hot chicken had nothing on our local variety. It was not particularly spicy and ended up tasting like a regular chicken tender.

📬 Have you encountered "Nashville hot chicken" or another hometown delicacy on any of your vacations? How did it stack up to the real thing? Let us know.

  • We might use your responses in an upcoming newsletter.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more