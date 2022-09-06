Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith, who served on the bench since 2009, died unexpectedly over the weekend. Smith was 62.

Smith oversaw family law, divorce and domestic violence cases. Following the shocking news of his passing, Smith was heralded for his judicial career by Nashville's top elected officials.

What they're saying: "Phil Smith was what any community would want, but few have: a proud, honorable and compassionate judge," Sheriff Daron Hall tells Axios. "He was loved and respected throughout this community. Prayers to his family."