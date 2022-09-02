2 hours ago - News
Dolly Parton offers dog apparel line, Doggy Parton
No need to worry about your pup looking scraggly at the dog park ever again.
- Thanks to Tennessee queen Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line, Doggy Parton, your favorite four-legged friend can achieve a look guaranteed to make all the other dogs say, "Bow wow!"
Driving the news: Parton's latest adventure, launched this week, offers something for every dog, no matter its size, shape or style.
- Your pooch can pour itself a cup of ambition with the I Beg Your Parton coffee mug squeaky toy.
- Any breed can channel their inner golden retriever with the Blonde Bombshell Wig.
- And, let's be honest, everyone needs the In A World Full of Jolenes, Be a Dolly shirt.
Details: Proceeds will go to the animal rescue Willa B. Farms, located in Old Hickory.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.