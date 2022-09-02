Dolly Parton offers dog apparel line, Doggy Parton

No need to worry about your pup looking scraggly at the dog park ever again.

Thanks to Tennessee queen Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line, Doggy Parton, your favorite four-legged friend can achieve a look guaranteed to make all the other dogs say, "Bow wow!"

Driving the news: Parton's latest adventure, launched this week, offers something for every dog, no matter its size, shape or style.

Details: Proceeds will go to the animal rescue Willa B. Farms, located in Old Hickory.