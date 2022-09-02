2 hours ago - News

Dolly Parton offers dog apparel line, Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton and dog
Dolly Parton and her canine godson, Billy The Kid. Photo: Sebastian Smith, courtesy of Dolly Parton

No need to worry about your pup looking scraggly at the dog park ever again.

  • Thanks to Tennessee queen Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line, Doggy Parton, your favorite four-legged friend can achieve a look guaranteed to make all the other dogs say, "Bow wow!"

Driving the news: Parton's latest adventure, launched this week, offers something for every dog, no matter its size, shape or style.

Details: Proceeds will go to the animal rescue Willa B. Farms, located in Old Hickory.

