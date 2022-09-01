Star Wars comes to the Belcourt

The Belcourt will show all nine primary Star Wars films in sequential order beginning with "The Phantom Menace" on Friday.

Details: Star Wars is the latest series the Belcourt announced it will roll out over Labor Day weekend.

The independent theater will also screen The Man with No Name trilogy and Krzysztof Kieślowski's monumental Three Colors trilogy.

What he's saying: "For Star Wars fans, it's a rare treat to be able to offer up the full Skywalker Saga and a fun way to round-out the summer. Those trilogies … give Nashville movie fans of all stripes a great excuse to escape the heat and settle in for a cinematic experience you really can't get anywhere else," Belcourt programming and education associate Zack Hall tells Axios.

Nate's thought bubble: The greatest Star Wars movie is obviously "The Empire Strikes Back." Like many fans, I can go without the first three chapters as standalone movies, but as elements of the full story, they're just fine.

Don't forget: Saturday is National Cinema Day, and the largest movie theater chains will be offering $3 tickets. For Nashville, that includes the AMC theaters in Bellevue and Antioch.

