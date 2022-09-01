Star Wars comes to the Belcourt
The Belcourt will show all nine primary Star Wars films in sequential order beginning with "The Phantom Menace" on Friday.
Details: Star Wars is the latest series the Belcourt announced it will roll out over Labor Day weekend.
- The independent theater will also screen The Man with No Name trilogy and Krzysztof Kieślowski's monumental Three Colors trilogy.
What he's saying: "For Star Wars fans, it's a rare treat to be able to offer up the full Skywalker Saga and a fun way to round-out the summer. Those trilogies … give Nashville movie fans of all stripes a great excuse to escape the heat and settle in for a cinematic experience you really can't get anywhere else," Belcourt programming and education associate Zack Hall tells Axios.
Nate's thought bubble: The greatest Star Wars movie is obviously "The Empire Strikes Back." Like many fans, I can go without the first three chapters as standalone movies, but as elements of the full story, they're just fine.
Don't forget: Saturday is National Cinema Day, and the largest movie theater chains will be offering $3 tickets. For Nashville, that includes the AMC theaters in Bellevue and Antioch.
