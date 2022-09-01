19 mins ago - Things to Do

Nashville New Year's Eve celebration lineup announced

Nate Rau
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM

Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town are among the artists who will headline Nashville's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

State of play: New Year's Eve has emerged as one of the city's premier free live music events, with throngs of fans from around the world descending on downtown.

  • More than 50 artists will perform on several different stages, and the concert will be streamed as part of CBS' "Nashville's Big Bash" broadcast.

Flashback: Last year's inaugural broadcast on CBS peaked with 5.51 million viewers.

