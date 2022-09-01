Nashville New Year's Eve celebration lineup announced

Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town are among the artists who will headline Nashville's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

State of play: New Year's Eve has emerged as one of the city's premier free live music events, with throngs of fans from around the world descending on downtown.

More than 50 artists will perform on several different stages, and the concert will be streamed as part of CBS' "Nashville's Big Bash" broadcast.

Flashback: Last year's inaugural broadcast on CBS peaked with 5.51 million viewers.