Nashville New Year's Eve celebration lineup announced
Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town are among the artists who will headline Nashville's annual New Year's Eve celebration.
State of play: New Year's Eve has emerged as one of the city's premier free live music events, with throngs of fans from around the world descending on downtown.
- More than 50 artists will perform on several different stages, and the concert will be streamed as part of CBS' "Nashville's Big Bash" broadcast.
Flashback: Last year's inaugural broadcast on CBS peaked with 5.51 million viewers.
