Taylor Swift surprised fans late Sunday with news that her 10th studio album will be released Oct. 21.

Why it matters: Swift stands alone this century as Nashville's ultimate music industry success story. Even though her career has seen her branch out beyond Music City, Nashville will always claim Swift as one of its own.

Details: The album is titled "Midnights," and Swift described in a social media post that its tracks tell the stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

Each unrevealed song is currently titled "Track One," "Track Two," "Track Three," and so on, offering no clues about those sleepless nights.

The latest: Swift won video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. She announced the new album during her acceptance speech and then shared more details on Instagram.