48 mins ago - News

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, top aide indicted

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of the Tennessee State Capitol building with lines radiating from it.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren were arrested Tuesday on federal charges.

  • An indictment accuses the men of using Casada's position in the legislature as part of a fraudulent scheme to pull money from the state.
  • Casada served as house speaker in 2019.

Why it matters: The arrests, which follow a lengthy corruption investigation, cap a spectacular fall for one of the state's political titans and his top aide.

Zoom in: Both men face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft from programs receiving federal funds, and bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more