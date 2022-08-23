Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, top aide indicted

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren were arrested Tuesday on federal charges.

An indictment accuses the men of using Casada's position in the legislature as part of a fraudulent scheme to pull money from the state.

Casada served as house speaker in 2019.

Why it matters: The arrests, which follow a lengthy corruption investigation, cap a spectacular fall for one of the state's political titans and his top aide.

Zoom in: Both men face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft from programs receiving federal funds, and bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds.