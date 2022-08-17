1 hour ago - Sports
Titans' Byard helps launch pro cycling league
Titans safety Kevin Byard is one of the NFL stars investing in the new National Cycling League, which was unveiled yesterday.
Driving the news: The NCL will feature professional cyclists racing in closed-circuit courses in cities across the country.
- Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Chicago — but not Nashville — were on the initial list of cities that will host a race.
Details: The NCL touted itself as the first professional sports league that is majority-minority and female-owned.
- Byard joined former Brentwood Academy star Jalen Ramsey and other NFL players as initial investors in the league.
What he's saying: "As a kid, me and my friends rode our bikes almost every day after school," Byard said on Twitter. "And today, I'm excited to join a group of like minded athletes to invest in the sport of the future, the NCL."
