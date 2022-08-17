Titans safety Kevin Byard is one of the NFL stars investing in the new National Cycling League, which was unveiled yesterday.

Driving the news: The NCL will feature professional cyclists racing in closed-circuit courses in cities across the country.

Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Chicago — but not Nashville — were on the initial list of cities that will host a race.

Details: The NCL touted itself as the first professional sports league that is majority-minority and female-owned.

Byard joined former Brentwood Academy star Jalen Ramsey and other NFL players as initial investors in the league.

What he's saying: "As a kid, me and my friends rode our bikes almost every day after school," Byard said on Twitter. "And today, I'm excited to join a group of like minded athletes to invest in the sport of the future, the NCL."