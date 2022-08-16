Garth Brooks partners with Nashville and police

Garth Brooks wants to carve out space for police and city transportation workers alongside his upcoming Lower Broadway honky-tonk.

Driving the news: Under a plan announced Monday by Mayor John Cooper, Brooks would cover the costs to develop a police substation and a traffic control room as part of his complex at 411 Broadway.

The megastar in April announced plans to open his "Friends In Low Places" bar in the building, which previously housed the Downtown Sporting Club.

Why it matters: Cooper said in the statement that the spaces would "add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety" along one of downtown Nashville's busiest and most iconic corridors.

Plans call for city officials to have a balcony where they can monitor conditions outside busy honky-tonks.

What they're saying: Nashville police chief John Drake said the substation would "serve as a mini hub for our operations in the Broadway entertainment district."

The main downtown precinct offices are nearby on Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Flashback: Brooks bought the Lower Broadway building last year for $47.9 million, per the Nashville Post.

What's next: The deal for the new city spaces also calls for Metro to authorize abandonment of an alley next to 411 Broadway. The police and transportation facility would be built onto the building where the alley is now.