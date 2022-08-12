ACLU of Tennessee picks a new director

Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback will take the reins as the next executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, the organization announced yesterday.

Sinback will replace longtime director Hedy Weinberg. Her first day is Sept. 6.

Why it matters: The ACLU-TN is often at the forefront of legal work challenging state laws and advocating for marginalized groups.

Between the lines: Sinback has served as the administrator of the Davidson County Juvenile Court since 2014.

She previously worked as a public defender, and she represented Cyntoia Brown-Long, who got a life sentence for murder as a teenager.

Sinback was a prominent force in Brown-Long's successful clemency fight.

What she's saying: "The ACLU of Tennessee's work is more important than ever as we are faced with multiple attacks on our civil rights and civil liberties here in Tennessee and across our country," Sinback said in a statement.