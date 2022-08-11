The Tennessee Supreme Court picked Jonathan Skrmetti Wednesday to become the state's next attorney general.

Skrmetti will replace outgoing attorney general Herbert Slatery and will start his eight-year term on Sept. 1.

Why it matters: The Tennessee attorney general represents the state's interests in court.

Driving the news: Skrmetti was one of six candidates to interview with the high court this week.

The candidate pool included Don Cochran and David Michael Dunavant, previous U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Trump.

What they're saying: "Mr. Skrmetti has dedicated the majority of his career to public service and has the breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the attorney general's office for the next eight years," Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in a statement.

"He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system."

Between the lines: Skrmetti has served as Gov. Bill Lee's chief legal counsel since December.

He is the third consecutive attorney general to get the job after serving in that position a the sitting governor.

Skrmetti previously worked under Slatery as chief deputy attorney general.

In that role, he managed about 160 attorneys and served as a negotiator in the $26 billion multistate opioid settlement, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The intrigue: Four of the state's five Supreme Court justices signed onto the order selecting Skrmetti.

Justice Sharon Lee, the lone member of the court appointed by a Democrat, dissented.

Flashback: Slatery became attorney general in 2014 and announced earlier this year he would not seek another term.